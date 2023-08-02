Head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that Moss (sports hernia) underwent a core muscle repair surgery Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The 2023 third-round pick will miss almost all of camp and each of Denver's preseason games ahead of his rookie year. Payton also told reporters that this surgery typically requires a four-week recovery time. It will be harder for Moss to crack the field as a rookie after missing this time during the preseason, but expect him to be a rotational cornerback and contribute on special teams nonetheless.