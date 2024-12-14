Moss (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Moss will miss a second straight game after sitting out all three practice sessions this week. The second-year cornerback suffered an MCL injury against the Raiders in Week 12, and with Denver having a quick turnaround ahead of a Thursday night game against the Chargers in Week 16, Moss's status for that contest is probably shaky, at best. Levi Wallace is likely in line for another start Sunday in Moss's absence.