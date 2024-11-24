Moss has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a knee injury, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Moss injured his knee late in the second quarter, and he will not return for the second half of Sunday's contest. Levi Wallace will remain as the Broncos' second outside corner across Patrick Surtain for the rest of the game.
