Cracraft (oblique) was seen in full pads participating in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Cracraft had been sidelined for most of the start of training camp due to an oblique injury, but was able to make a return Sunday. This is great news for the Washington State product, who has been impressing team personnel as a return man this offseason. A healthy Cracraft may not chip in on offense, but could make the team solely on his expertise in the return game heading into 2019.