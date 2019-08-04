Broncos' River Cracraft: Back in full pads Sunday
Cracraft (oblique) was seen in full pads participating in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Cracraft had been sidelined for most of the start of training camp due to an oblique injury, but was able to make a return Sunday. This is great news for the Washington State product, who has been impressing team personnel as a return man this offseason. A healthy Cracraft may not chip in on offense, but could make the team solely on his expertise in the return game heading into 2019.
More News
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Has path as returner•
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Working out at practice•
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Out at least a week•
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Benefits from Burbridge retirement•
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Has potential future as returner•
-
Broncos' River Cracraft: Promoted from practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...