Cracraft's chances of making the active roster have increased with the retirement of Aaron Burbirdge, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Burbridge, already familiar with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's scheme from their time together with the 49ers, was reportedly a sleeper in spring practices. After battling injuries throughout his career and now taking an early retirement, the depth chart shifts. Veteran Emmanuel Sanders and promising youngsters Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, and Tim Patrick seem to be locks. Assuming the Broncos keep at least five wide outs, Cracraft seems like the most likely fifth option. The Washington State product has just one career reception -- a 44-yarder from Week 17 -- but adds value as a potential returner on special teams.