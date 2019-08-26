Broncos' River Cracraft: Catches two passes
Cracraft caught two of three passes for nine total yards and added a five-yard punt return during Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams.
The most significant moment impacting Cracraft's odds of making the roster might not even have involved Cracraft. It came when rookie Kelvin McKnight muffed his lone punt-return attempt. Cracraft and McKnight have each fielded five punts this preseason, with Cracraft averaging a modest, yet team-leading, 4.4 yards per return. Cracraft isn't a flashy returner, nor is likely to make a big impact at receiver, but he's currently the safest bet to make the team as WR6 given Denver's desperate need to find stability at punt returner.
