Broncos' River Cracraft: Has path as returner
Cracraft is listed as the Broncos' starting punt returner and No. 2 kick returner on the team's first official depth chart.
An oblique injury has slowed Cracraft to the point where, after some promise in spring practices, he is now buried among other unproven options on the receiver depth chart. Assuming that the Broncos keep six receivers, Cracraft could sneak onto the roster purely as a steady returner, especially if the team moves on from Devontae Booker -- the current leader in the clubhouse at kick returner.
