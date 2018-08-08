Broncos' River Cracraft: Might sneak onto roster
Cracraft is listed as a third-team receiver and No. 2 punt returner, the Broncos' official site reports.
Cracraft finds himself ahead of the likes of veteran Philly Brown and 2017 draft pick Isaiah McKenzie among receivers. Cracraft has yet to catch an NFL pass, but tallied 218 catches during his time in Washington State's wide-open attack. It will be interesting to see him battle McKenzie for what will likely be one roster spot. The decision might come down to who can perform best on special teams. Cracraft returned just four punts in college, but has been getting work in the offseason. McKenzie was a dynamo returning punts at Georgia, but struggled with fumbles last season.
