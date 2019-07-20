Broncos' River Cracraft: Out at least a week
Cracraft is expected to miss "at least a week" with an oblique injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Cracraft evidently picked up the injury fielding a punt late during Friday's practice. While the severity isn't known, the fact the second-year receiver is out at least a week is a bit troubling, especially considering two separate Broncos receivers retired this week potentially opening the door for Cracraft to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Juwann Winfree and Fred Brown stand to benefit the most with Cracraft's absence.
