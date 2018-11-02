The Broncos signed Cracraft off their practice squad Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Cracraft spent time with the Broncos this offseason, working mostly on special teams. The second-year pro has a shot of making his NFL debut against the Texans this Sunday in a Denver wide receiver corps missing DaeSean Hamilton (knee), and which recently traded away Demaryius Thomas.

