Broncos' River Cracraft: Working out at practice
Cracraft (oblique) is working out on the side of practice Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Cracraft first was reported to have injured his oblique while fielding a punt but the report was later updated to indicate that he pulled it while diving for a catch at practice. He was initially ruled out for a week and his work with trainers on the side of practice is in line with that timetable.
