Cracraft (oblique) is working out on the side of practice Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Cracraft first was reported to have injured his oblique while fielding a punt but the report was later updated to indicate that he pulled it while diving for a catch at practice. He was initially ruled out for a week and his work with trainers on the side of practice is in line with that timetable.

