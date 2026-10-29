Harvey (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Harvey wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, and it's unclear if his limitations a day later stemmed from Denver's initial practice or were the result of an issue the running back encountered Thursday. In any case, added context with regard to Harvey's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs will arrive no later than Friday. If available this weekend, Harvey will contend with J.K. Dobbinsand Jonah Coleman for Denver's Week 8 backfield touches.