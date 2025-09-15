Harvey rushed the ball five times for eight yards in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts. He added one reception on two targets for 16 yards.

Harvey made the most of his limited touches in Week 1, but he couldn't repeat that same effort against the Colts. He was out-touched 15-6 by J.K. Dobbins, and Dobbins was also more effective with the opportunity. Harvey is a strong bench stash and can have productive games early this season, but it appears that will require him to be extremely efficient with limited touches.