Broncos' RJ Harvey: Bounces back with two scores on SNF
Harvey ran the ball 13 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns while corralling three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders.
Harvey finished as the star of Sunday Night Football after giving Denver its third lead in a back-and-forth contest with his first trip to the end zone in the third quarter, following that up with a second touchdown in overtime that wound up being the game-deciding score. The second-round rookie fared better this time around compared to his last outing starting in place of J.K. Dobbins (foot), where he handled a similar workload but failed to hit pay dirt against the Chiefs on Nov. 16. Harvey has registered double-digit carries in consecutive contests for the first time in his career, a trend that figures to continue while he operates as Denver's No. 1 backfield option. The 24-year-old is shaping up to be a strong fantasy play against the lowly Raiders in Week 14.
More News
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Fails to make impact Sunday•
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Set for RB1 role with Dobbins out•
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Likely lead back with Dobbins hurt•
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Little with six touches Thursday•
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Hits paydirt again•
-
Broncos' RJ Harvey: Scores three times in Week 8 win•