Harvey ran the ball 13 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns while corralling three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders.

Harvey finished as the star of Sunday Night Football after giving Denver its third lead in a back-and-forth contest with his first trip to the end zone in the third quarter, following that up with a second touchdown in overtime that wound up being the game-deciding score. The second-round rookie fared better this time around compared to his last outing starting in place of J.K. Dobbins (foot), where he handled a similar workload but failed to hit pay dirt against the Chiefs on Nov. 16. Harvey has registered double-digit carries in consecutive contests for the first time in his career, a trend that figures to continue while he operates as Denver's No. 1 backfield option. The 24-year-old is shaping up to be a strong fantasy play against the lowly Raiders in Week 14.