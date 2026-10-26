Harvey rushed three times for six yards while catching both of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cardinals.

Harvey did most of his damage on a 52-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, but he was quiet otherwise. Jonah Coleman turned nine carries and two catches into 69 scrimmage yards in the rookie's return from an ankle injury, while J.K. Dobbins scored a touchdown on one of the latter's six rushing attempts, so Denver has a three-man backfield rotation going ahead of a Week 8 home game against the Chiefs. Harvey has a path to consistent targets as a pass catcher out of the backfield, especially if he continues to capitalize on those opportunities like he did Sunday.