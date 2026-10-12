Harvey notched three carries for seven yards and didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 23-17 road win versus the Chargers.

After being targeted a whopping 17 times over the previous two games, Harvey experienced a change in fortunes Sunday as no Bronco earned more than WR jaylen Waddle's five looks from QB Bo Nix. Harvey hasn't been able to get anything going on the ground this season (3.7 YPC) in his four appearances while Dobbins has earned the more consistent workload (13.8 touches per game), leaving the former a distant second in the pecking order out of Denver's backfield.