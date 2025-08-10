Harvey rushed seven times for 25 yards and brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Broncos' 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday night.

Harvey had a prominent role in the Broncos' first possession, logging Denver's first touch and gaining three yards on that carry, then recording two more rush attempts totaling eight more yards later in the drive. The rookie second-round pick finished second in carries to Audric Estime, and he'll continue jostling for slotting in a busy Broncos backfield during the second preseason game against the Cardinals next Saturday night.