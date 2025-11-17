Harvey carried the ball 11 times for 30 yards and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over Kansas City.

With J.K. Dobbins (foot) done for the rest of the regular season, Harvey stepped into the top spot in the Broncos' backfield for the first time but failed to make much of an impact. Jaleel McLaughlin also vultured a four-yard TD in the third quarter that might have made Harvey's performance a little more palatable for fantasy investors. The rookie heads into a Week 12 bye with 439 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns (two on the ground, four through the air) in his first 11 NFL games.