Harvey rushed four times for zero yards and caught one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Harvey was able to save an otherwise quiet day with a two-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter to bring the Broncos within three points of the Giants before Denver would ultimately go on to win. The rookie running back played just 20 of the Broncos 81 offensive snaps, behind both J.K. Dobbins (40) and Tyler Badie (21). Harvey continues to see a modest role in the Broncos' offense, limiting his upside as a rusher. Despite seeing an uptick in his usage as a pass catcher in recent weeks, the 24-year-old's two targets against the Giants were his fewest since Week 2. Barring an injury to Dobbins, Harvey will remain difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production going forward. Up next for Denver is a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys' vulnerable run defense, which could provide an opportunity for a bounce-back performance for the UCF product.