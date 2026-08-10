Broncos' RJ Harvey: Focused on big plays in 2026

Harvey expects to provide a lot of big plays in Year 2 with the Broncos, Susanna Weir of the team's official website reports.

Harvey notched three rushes of over 20 yards in his rookie campaign, two of which were 40-plus yard gains, but he expects more frequent such plays in his second year. The running back believes that big plays are his calling card as an athlete, saying that he feels like that's "his game." Harvey compiled 540 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries while also reeling in 47 of 58 targets for 356 yards and five scores over 17 regular-season contests in 2025. The 25-year-old is expected to operate in a timeshare with J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) again this season, but the oft-injured Dobbins is already dealing with a soft tissue injury at training camp. If Dobbins is unable to put together a healthy campaign, Harvey would have the opportunity to take command of Denver's backfield for years to come.