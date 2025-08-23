Harvey started the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon and rushed three times for four yards while securing his only target for one yard.

Harvey was the first running back to record a carry, and he was in on Denver's first three possessions overall with the rest of the first-team offense. The rookie second-round pick got some solid work in during preseason, finishing Denver's three-game exhibition slate with a 13-47 rushing line and three receptions for seven yards on four targets. Harvey heads into his first NFL season set to operate in tandem with veteran J.K. Dobbins atop the Broncos' running back depth chart.