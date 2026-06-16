Broncos' RJ Harvey: Full go for minicamp

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Harvey (shoulder) is a "full go" for mandatory minicamp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Harvey underwent an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, but the 2025 second-round pick already appears cleared for all practice activities. Payton said the running back is having a "real good" offseason so far. Harvey projects to be a key playmaker out of the backfield for Denver in Year 2, though he faces notable competition for touches from veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, Harvey rushed 146 times for 540 yards and seven touchdowns and secured 47 of 58 targets for 356 yards and another five scores.