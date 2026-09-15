Harvey rushed three times for 18 yards, brought in all four targets for 23 yards and returned four kickoffs for 111 yards in the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Harvey saw an uptick in opportunities as a pass catcher due to game script, one that saw the Broncos fall behind by a 24-10 margin late in the third quarter. The second-year back was also efficient with his trio of carries, which were five fewer than those logged by lead runner J.K. Dobbins. Harvey should have a chance for more opportunities on the ground in most games this season, including a Week 2 home matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday where Denver's offense will have a higher probability of running a more balanced attack.