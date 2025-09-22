Harvey rushed twice for two yards while catching all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Harvey received his usual handful of touches while backing up J.K. Dobbins (11-83-1), but the former failed to make an impact on the box score in such a limited role. The 24-year-old Harvey is averaging six combined touches through his first three games as a pro. It appears that it will take an injury to Dobbins for Harvey to see significant touches in this offense. For now, the electric rookie is just a name worth monitoring as the Broncos prepare to host the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 4.