Harvey rushed 13 times for 37 yards and brought in four of six targets for 22 yards in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Harvey unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against a tough Patriots defense and weather conditions that deteriorated as the game went on. However, the rookie put together a couple of productive runs and also made significant contributions as a receiver, finishing tied with Marvin Mims for the team lead in receptions and targets. Harvey put together an encouraging rookie season that saw him handle the lead-back role down the stretch in the absence of J.K. Dobbins (IR, foot), and he lines up to lead the Broncos backfield in 2026.