Harvey gained five rushing yards on two carries and caught all five of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

The rookie actually led the Broncos in catches and receiving yards, setting new personal bests in those categories and capping his day with a 27-yard TD from Bo Nix early in the fourth quarter. Harvey has emerged as a big-play threat in Sean Payton's offense, getting into the end zone in three straight games and scoring five touchdowns in total -- two on the ground and three through the air -- despite seeing only 20 touches during that stretch. Harvey will look to keep making an impact as the No. 2 RB behind J.K. Dobbins in Week 10 against the Raiders.