Harvey rushed 14 times for 58 yards, brought in four of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown and ran back two kickoffs for 58 yards in the Broncos' 28-3 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

The rookie second-round pick saw his biggest opportunity yet with the Broncos dominating throughout the majority of the last three quarters, and Harvey put his touches to good use. He picked up a pair of first downs on his runs, and he recorded new career highs in receptions and receiving yards while scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 12-yard catch with just under five minutes remaining. Harvey still is a complementary option to lead back J.K. Dobbins, who gained 101 yards on 16 carries Monday, but the rookie could continue to see his role expand in a Week 5 road showdown against the defending champion Eagles.