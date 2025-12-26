Harvey rushed the ball 14 times for 43 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs. He added five receptions on six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Harvey regained a larger split of work out of Denver's backfield, out-touching Jaleel McLaughlin 19-7. However, the good news mostly ended there, as five of his 14 carries went for two or fewer yards. He did manage to perform better as a pass catcher, picking up 13 yards on a dump off midway through the third quarter before also catching the game-winning touchdown from one yard away late in the final quarter. Harvey has been inefficient as a runner for most of the season, but he has scored in five straight games and seven of his last nine contests to give him consistent fantasy value.