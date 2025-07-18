Harvey signed his four-year rookie contract with the Broncos on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Harvey, the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is thus poised to claim a key role in the Broncos offense as a rookie. Also in the mix for the team's carries this coming season are J.K. Dobbins, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, but among the four, Harvey is the upside play in fantasy, which is reflected by his ADP as training camp approaches.