Harvey is expected to step into a larger role while J.K. Dobbins recovers from a foot injury, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

A concrete recovery timeline for Dobbins has yet to emerge, but Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported Tuesday that Dobbins is a candidate for injured reserve, suggesting a high likelihood of a multi-week absence. If Dobbins is ultimately ruled out Sunday against the Chiefs, Harvey would likely take over the lead role in Denver's backfield, though Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin would probably rotate in as well.