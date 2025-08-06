Harvey is listed fifth on Denver's initial preseason depth chart, even though he's been repping as the No. 2 RB in practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Multiple Denver beat writers have noted that coach Sean Payton almost always puts rookies at the bottom of the depth chart. Reports out of practice tell a different story than what's printed, with J.K. Dobbins atop the rotation and Harvey typically the second man up. The real question is how work will be split between the two come Week 1, although there is some chance Jaleel McLaughlin or one of the other depth backs poaches a few touches here and there. While Harvey is the clear choice in terms of explosiveness at this point in this respective careers, Dobbins has experience as an NFL starter and a solid reputation for pass blocking. That's seemingly enough to make Dobbins a favorite for the Week 1 start, even if Harvey remains the more attractive fantasy asset for the season-long haul.