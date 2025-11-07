Harvey rushed four times for nine yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 35 yards.

Harvey's veteran backfield mate J.K. Dobbins appeared to be examined by trainers on the sideline at one point, but the rookie still logged very modest action from scrimmage. After breaking out with a 7-46-2 rushing line in Week 8 against the Cowboys, Harvey has logged only six combined carries for 15 yards over the subsequent pair of contests, although he did tally five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Week 9 win over the Texans. Nevertheless, Dobbins remains the unquestioned lead back as long as he's healthy, meaning Harvey is likely to remain in a clear complementary role for a Week 11 home showdown against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 16.