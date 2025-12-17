Harvey (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harvey sustained a rib injury late in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers, a game in which the running back logged 19 carries for 65 yards and a TD, while being on the field for 46 of his team's 68 snaps on offense. Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, coach Sean Payton noted earlier Wednesday that Harvey was "doing good" with his rib injury, while suggesting there were no concerns on that front. With a full practice in the books confirming that notion, Harvey is slated to maintain his lead backfield role this weekend against the 10-4 Jaguars, who have won five straight, and through Week 15 are surrendering a league-low average of 86.3 rushing yards per game.