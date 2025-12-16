Harvey didn't return to Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers after sustaining a rib injury on his final carry with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.

Denver had labeled Harvey as questionable to return following the two-minute warning, but the rookie tailback ultimately didn't check back into the game for any of the Broncos' final four offensive plays. Head coach Sean Payton didn't provide many details on Harvey's health following the contest, but the Broncos' decision to claim another running back (Cody Schrader) off waivers from the Texans on Monday could be an indication that Harvey is dealing with more than a minor injury concern. Denver will hold its first Week 16 practice Wednesday, when more information should be available regarding Harvey's status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.