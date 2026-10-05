Harvey rushed seven times for 25 yards and secured all 10 targets for 68 yards in the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 64 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Denver.

Harvey was only four carries behind J.K. Dobbins on an afternoon where game script eventually turned against the run in the second half, but the second-year back saw the biggest workload of any Broncos pass catcher. Harvey led the team across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and both his catch and target tallies were also career highs. The early exit of Pat Bryant with an ankle injury may have had at least a nominal influence on boosting Harvey's pass-catching opportunities, but the latter is highly valued for his receiving capabilities overall and should retain a solid complementary role in a Week 5 road matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.