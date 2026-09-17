Harvey (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harvey opened Week 2 prep with no listed activity on Wednesday's injury report due to a hamstring issue, but one day later he upgraded his workload enough to go down as a limited participant. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he heads into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. In Monday's loss at Kansas City, Harvey paced Denver's backfield with 26 offensive snaps (to J.K. Dobbins' 22), but Harvey managed just seven touches for 41 yards from scrimmage, while Dobbins turned eight carries into 36 yards.