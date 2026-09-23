Harvey (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harvey sat out this past Sunday's win versus the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, but going back to last week, he's now logged three straight 'limited' listings on Denver's practice reports. Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins (hip) also was limited Wednesday, while Jonah Coleman sat out due to a sprained ankle. Considering the team's top three running backs currently are banged-up, the situation will continue to be monitored to get a sense of who among the three may be available Sunday against the Rams.