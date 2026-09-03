Harvey is expected to handle a key role in the Denver passing game in 2026, Jon Heath of USA Today reports. "That's where you felt the initial impact," Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week, in reference to Harvey's receiving ability. "And you saw marks of that in college and you also saw him as a runner. He's having a good camp in both areas [rushing and receiving], but [receiving] is certainly a strength of his."

Along with veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman, Harvey was rested in the Broncos' 34-6 win over the Vikings in the preseason finale Friday, which seemingly indicates that Payton intends for all three players to have roles in the game plan Week 1 against the Chiefs. After managing a soft-tissue issue in training camp, Dobbins is back to full health and is slated to begin the season as the Broncos' starter and lead runner, while the 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman is also likely to get some work on early downs. That leaves Harvey in line to serve as more of a change-of-pace option, which could make it difficult for him to build on the seven rushing scores he delivered as a rookie last season. Harvey averaged an unremarkable 3.7 yards per carry but proved to be an adept receiver right away, turning in a 47-356-5 line on 58 targets. He'll maintain more appeal in fantasy leagues with PPR scoring, though Harvey could emerge as more trustworthy option in non-PPR formats if he earned more carries in the event Dobbins and/or Coleman miss time at any point.