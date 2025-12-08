Harvey took 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown while hauling in all six of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Las Vegas.

Harvey continued his recent success as Denver's lead back with a return trip to the end zone after scoring twice on the ground in Week 13. The second-round rookie took full advantage of the soft defensive matchup by cracking the century mark in yards from scrimmage for the first time in his promising career. Harvey made his mark primarily as a receiving back earlier this season, but he is getting an opportunity to flash his all-around game with J.K. Dobbins (foot) on injured reserve. Harvey should be viewed as a starting option in standard fantasy formats for next Sunday's tilt against the Packers.