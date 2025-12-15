Harvey rushed the ball 19 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers. He did not catch his only target.

Harvey got off to a tough start, as he fumbled on Denver's opening possession and his third touch of the game. He was benched for the team's next possession, though he was the team's lead back from there and managed a season-high carry total. As has been the case for most of his rookie season, Harvey wasn't efficient, with his longest gain of the night going for only eight yards. However, he did manage to punch in a four-yard rushing score late in the contest, his third straight game reaching the end zone. With J.K. Dobbins (foot) still likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Harvey's role as the lead back looks secure, and he has a minimum of 16 touches in each of his last three games.