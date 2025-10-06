Harvey rushed four times for 12 yards and brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also returned four kickoffs for 83 yards.

Harvey remained a clear No. 2 behind J.K. Dobbins, who logged 20 carries. Harvey did continue enjoying a bigger role in the passing game than his veteran teammate, but he was at his most productive in his returner role. As long as Dobbins remains healthy and productive, Harvey projects to remain in the same complementary role that's afforded him 8.6 touches per contest heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Jets in London next Sunday.