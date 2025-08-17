Harvey rushed three times for 18 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for two yards in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Harvey, the first running back in the game for Denver, made good use of his trio of rushing touches, capping off a first-quarter drive he started with a two-yard catch by recording an eight-yard touchdown run up the middle. The rookie second-round pick saw a bit less work than in the preseason opener against the 49ers, but that could simply be a sign Harvey is already locked into what will likely be relatively high-volume No. 2 role behind J.K. Dobbins to open the season. Given his importance to the offense, Harvey may not see the field in Denver's preseason finale against the Saints on the road next Saturday afternoon.