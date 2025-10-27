Harvey carried the ball seven times for 42 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys, and he hauled in his only target for a five-yard touchdown.

Harvey scored on the ground via 40- and 1-yard carries, the first two rushing touchdowns of his NFL career, while adding a third receiving score to his season totals. Meanwhile, top running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries and caught both of his targets for 10 yards. While Dobbins remains the lead backfield option for Denver, continued impressive performances on Harvey's part could allow his usage to steadily grow as the 2025 campaign continues. The rookie second-round pick will work to keep up his momentum Week 9 on the road versus Houston on Sunday, Nov. 2.