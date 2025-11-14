Harvey is set to lead the Broncos backfield Sunday against the Chiefs with J.K. Dobbins (foot) ruled out for the contest.

Dobbins emerged from last Thursday's win against the Raiders with a foot injury, and as of Tuesday, a move to injured reserve was considered a possibility for the sixth-year pro, per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. After Dobbins was ruled out for Week 11 action Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the running back was in line to be out for an extended period. Harvey has recorded 10 or more touches in a game only once so far in his career (18 in Week 4), but the rookie second-round pick has impressed at times, averaging 4.3 yards on his 43 rushes, gathering in 25 of 29 targets for 175 yards and scoring six TDs in 10 appearances. Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are the other RBs on Denver's active roster.