Harvey (hamstring) rushed twice for six yards while catching six of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams.

Harvey didn't see much involvement on the ground but tied for the team lead in targets in his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He was evaluated for a concussion in the second half and cleared to return, though Harvey had just one touch after that point. J.K. Dobbins is likely to keep working as Denver's primary rushing option in Week 4 against the 49ers, especially with rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman (ankle) on IR, while Harvey remains the preferred running back in passing situations.