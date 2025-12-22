Harvey rushed the ball seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars. He added four receptions on five targets for 71 yards.

Head coach Sean Payton promised to get Jaleel McLaughlin more involved in this game, and that split came to fruition. Harvey saw only seven carries as opposed to five for McLaughlin, though Harvey still got the job done as a rusher thanks to a tough 38-yard touchdown run, during which he bounced off several defenders and then out-raced a few more to reach the end zone. The Broncos were forced into a pass-heavy offense while chasing the score, which also helped Harvey rack up a season-best 71 yards on the ground. While his workload will be worth monitoring as he continues to work through a rib injury, Harvey showed explosiveness on limited touches that was previously missing from his game.