Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he isn't worried about Harvey's rib injury, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Harvey missed the final few snaps of Sunday's 34-26 win over Green Bay after suffering a rib injury late in the fourth quarter. He's practicing Wednesday, with Payton suggesting afterward that the recent signing of RB Cody Schrader is unrelated to Harvey's injury, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. The Broncos seemingly expect their rookie RB to start again this Sunday against Jacksonville, following back-to-back games with a 68 percent snap share and 17-plus carries. Harvey did lose a fumble this past Sunday, but Payton attributed it to a great defensive play and said there was no issue with the way Harvey was carrying the ball. In other words, Harvey should be busy again this Sunday, so long as he overcomes the rib injury and continues practicing this week.