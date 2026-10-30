Harvey (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but his injury isn't considered severe or long term, Sam Jane of The Denver Post reports.

Harvey was a mid-week addition to the injury report, listed as limited Thursday and absent Friday. It sounds like he may only miss a game or two, but that could impact his role down the stretch if rookie Jonah Coleman takes advantage of the opportunity ahead. Coleman took half of the snaps and half of the backfield opportunities last week in his first game back from injured reserve, while Harvey was limited to a 25 percent snap share and five touches, relying on a 52-yard TD reception to salvage his fantasy day. Harvey's absence could free up a few more snaps and touches for Coleman or J.K. Dobbins.