Harvey rushed the ball six times for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans. He added one reception on one target for -1 yards.

Harvey alternated drives with J.K. Dobbins for most of the first half, though the Broncos relied heavily on Dobbins down the stretch to secure a victory in positive game script. The end result was that Harvey was out-touched 18-7 by Dobbins, but Harvey still managed to show off his explosiveness on a 50-yard run early in the fourth quarter, which ultimately set up a Dobbins score. While Harvey looks to be the second back in Denver for the time being, he still has a clear role in the offense and could see that expand as he continues to prove himself as a pro.