Harvey rushed twice for four yards and brought in all four targets for 21 yards in the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets in London on Sunday.

Harvey once again operated as the clear No. 2 back behind J.K. Dobbins, who significantly outpaced the rookie by 12 carries. However, Harvey continued to enjoy a solid pass-catching role, extending his streak of games with at least three receptions to four contests. Nevertheless, Harvey's persistently modest role will continue to render him as a deep-league-only option and large-field tournament play in DFS formats unless Dobbins sustains an injury.